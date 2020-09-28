NewsRegional

New Distillery could open in Fort St. John

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – A new business has applied for a Manufacturing License with a Lounge Endorsement for a proposed facility at 10219-94th Avenue in Fort St. John.

Mad Trapper Distillery Ltd., a distillery and tasting room, will seat around 50 people in the lounge-style area, with hours of operation Monday to Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am.

Any residents and business owners located within a half-mile radius of the distillery may comment on this proposal by writing to:

City of Fort St. John
10631 – 100 Street
Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5
Attention:
Bonnie McCue, Deputy City Clerk (bmccue@fortstjohn.ca)

The City Clerk must receive your letter on or before Thursday, October 8, 2020, to ensure all views are considered. Your name and residential/business address are to be included in the letter.

Your comments may be made available to the applicant or Government Officials, where disclosure is necessary to administer the license application process.

