New hospital scheduled to be built in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A brand new, state-of-the-art hospital has been announced in Dawson Creek.

The Dawson Creek and District hospital will be built on the northwest corner of the Northern Lights College campus at 11401-8th Street.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix says “It’s a big day for the people of Dawson Creek – one that is a long, long, long time coming. During the business planning stage, it became clear that Dawson Creek needed more than a redevelopment and expansion. We are delivering a new, modern hospital on a standalone site, a project that will increase necessary services, help retain health-care professionals, and bring jobs to the region. The South Peace region, its patients, and health-care workers deserve nothing less.”

- Advertisement -

The hospital will be approximately 209,000 square feet and will have 70 beds which will be single rooms with ensuite washrooms.

The emergency department of the new hospital will be double the size of the existing one. Currently, the emergency department has around 18,000 visits a year, with this new hospital it will be able to accommodate 25,000 visits a year.

The new hospital will also have space for the laboratory and diagnostic imaging. A maternity unit including labour, delivery recovery, and post-partum rooms as well as a nursey.

The mental health service delivery will also be brought up to modern standards and get a new inpatient suite as well as increasing from 15 to 18 beds.

The hospital project will cost approximately $377.86 million and will be shared by the provincial government, through Northern Health, and the Peace River Regional Hospital District.

Construction is set to begin in late 2021 and expected to be open for patients in Fall 2025.

Approximately 1,500 direct jobs and 900 indirect jobs will be created during the construction of the hospital.

Advertisement