New Managing Director announced for North Peace Regional Airport

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
New Managing Director of YXJ, photo supplied y Vantage Airport Group

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Vantage Airport Group has announced that Mike Karsseboom has been named the new Managing Director for the North Peace Regional Airport (YXJ).

Karsseboom is a seasoned aviation leader with vast experience in airports with a focus on safety and security, air traffic control, and aircraft manufacturing.

He joins Vantage and YXJ after a decade with airport authorities in the Greater Toronto Area, and post recently PortsToronto, where Karsseboom was the Director of Airport Security, Compliance and Planning at the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Karsseboom’s background includes years of air traffic control experience with the Department of National Defence and manufacturing work with Bombardier Aerospace. He is an active member of both the Canadian Airports Council as well as the International Association of Airport Executives.

“It’s an interesting time to join YXJ and become part of the community this airport is proud to serve,” says Karsseboom, “I’m looking forward to continuing the safe, efficient, and friendly operations that YXJ is known for, as we navigate the impact of the global pandemic to our industry and position for recovery.”

