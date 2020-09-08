NewsRegional

New Mental-Health service available for post-secondary students across the province

By Laura Briggs
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced a mental-health counselling and referral service will be available to post-secondary students 24/7.

Here2Talk is a free mental-health counselling and referral service that was launched back in April 2020. The service provides 24/7 services for all B.C. post-secondary students regardless of where they’re studying, whether it’s in the comfort of their homes or face to face learning in classrooms.

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, says, “We know that students beginning or returning to their post-secondary studies this fall may be feeling apprehensive about many things – including all the normal concerns like course work, relationships and, employment on top of navigating the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. I want anyone who feels alone or isolated or overwhelmed to know that it is OK not to be OK and that there is help for you when you need it, 24/7.”

Post-secondary students can access chat sessions with a trained counsellor at here2talk.ca or by downloading the Here2Talk app. Students can also talk to a counsellor by phone toll-free at 1-877-857-3397 or directly at 604-642-5212. Any students outside of Canada can use +1-604-642-5212 (international calling charges may apply).

Hundreds of students across the province provided feedback and some ideas that were used to help develop and tailor Here2Talk to deliver the help students felt they needed.

The improvement of mental health in post-secondary institutions is an integral part of the Government’s actions outlined in A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for making the system of mental health and addictions care better for people no matter where they live in the province. Implementing A Pathway to Hope is a shared priority with the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

