New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest are now available for use.

According to City Staff, the gravel on the new trails are still a bit soft, but with use, they will compact down and become more firm.

Back in July, the City had reported the closures and repairs of the existing trails due to landslides caused by extensive rainfall.

- Advertisement -

Some of the trails to experience closures due to landslides included the Silviculture Trail and the lower connector trail.

These new trails add almost 400 metres to the trail network in Fish Creek and replace the closed portions due to safety concerns.

Further details can be found on the City’s Facebook page.