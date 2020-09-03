News

New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
A new trail was constructed at the Fish Creek Community Forest. Source City of FSJ

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Investigation confirms tornado touched down in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After an investigation, Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest are now available for use.

According to City Staff, the gravel on the new trails are still a bit soft, but with use, they will compact down and become more firm.

Back in July, the City had reported the closures and repairs of the existing trails due to landslides caused by extensive rainfall.

- Advertisement -

Some of the trails to experience closures due to landslides included the Silviculture Trail and the lower connector trail.

These new trails add almost 400 metres to the trail network in Fish Creek and replace the closed portions due to safety concerns.

Further details can be found on the City’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNatural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

More Articles Like This

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural gas line was damaged Wednesday.
Read more

Investigation confirms tornado touched down in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After an investigation, Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fort St. John on August...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases in City of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie, along with three recoveries...
Read more

B.C. puts delays or put taxes on hold to help on pandemic recovery.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the British Columbia government to delay implementation of several taxes, including increasing the carbon tax. The Ministry of Finance...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©