Nine new COVID-19 cases identified in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry - Government of B.C. Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 225.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 31 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 97 new cases were confirmed, Tuesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 7,376.

Currently, there are 1,590 active cases in the province and 5,548 have since recovered.

3,001 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 63, with 20 of those in ICU.

Henry says we must hold steady with our layers of protection. From keeping safe distances, to washing our hands, staying home, and staying away from others when we are ill and have symptoms of COVID-19, we must all do our part.

If you do have symptoms, you are urged to call 8-1-1 for testing.

