No Frills to host food drive this Friday for Women's Resource Society

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amanda’s No Frills, of Fort St. John, will be hosting a food drive in support of the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

Taking place outside of the store this Friday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the food drive will aim to supply much needed items for the Women’s Resource Society’s Outreach Store.

According to Outreach & Housing Coordinator Lisa Jewell, the Society’s Outreach Store provides food and other essentials to low income families on a weekly basis.

Jewell says the shelves are getting extremely empty and every donation of a non-perishable food donation will help make a difference for families in need.

For more information, you can call the Women’s Resource Society at 250-787-1121.

