No hunting or discharging of firearms on or near Site C areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has released a public advisory regarding hunting and firearms in Site C areas.
According to Hydro, no hunting or discharging of any firearms is to be done in any Site C Project areas, including:
- Along Highway 29
- Along the banks of the Peace River, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John
- Along the transmission line corridor to the south
- On access roads and sites throughout the region
BC Hydro is reminding hunters and trappers to continue to use caution as construction for Site C will be happening until 2025.
Further information and updates on the Site C Project can be found on the Site C website.