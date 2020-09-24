NewsRegionalSite C

No hunting or discharging of firearms on or near Site C areas

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
A map of Site C project areas Source: Site C/BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has released a public advisory regarding hunting and firearms in Site C areas.

According to Hydro, no hunting or discharging of any firearms is to be done in any Site C Project areas, including:

  • Along Highway 29
  • Along the banks of the Peace River, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John
  • Along the transmission line corridor to the south
  • On access roads and sites throughout the region

BC Hydro is reminding hunters and trappers to continue to use caution as construction for Site C will be happening until 2025.

Further information and updates on the Site C Project can be found on the Site C website.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleALERT Investigation ends with eight people charged in Grande Prairie
Next articleLegion Branch 102 to re-open two days a week for members

