No hunting or discharging of firearms on or near Site C areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has released a public advisory regarding hunting and firearms in Site C areas.

According to Hydro, no hunting or discharging of any firearms is to be done in any Site C Project areas, including:

Along Highway 29

Along the banks of the Peace River, between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John

Along the transmission line corridor to the south

On access roads and sites throughout the region

BC Hydro is reminding hunters and trappers to continue to use caution as construction for Site C will be happening until 2025.

Further information and updates on the Site C Project can be found on the Site C website.