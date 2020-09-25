Northeast BC sees 21 cases of COVID-19 from September 11 to 24

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released an updated provincial map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by region.

The map illustrates the number of cases from September 11 to September 24 per population of 100,000.

According to the map, it shows that during the past two weeks, there have been 21 cases within the Northeast region, down from 39 new cases between the period of September 4 to 17.

- Advertisement -

The map also shows that there has been a total of 121 cases in the Northeast from January 1 to September 24.

Other parts of the Northern Health Region, between January 1 and September 25, show that there have been 89 in the Northern Interior and 68 in the Northwest.

As of yesterday, Thursday, September 24, the entire Northern Health Region has seen a total of 278 cases and two deaths.

More COVID-19 information can be found on the B.C. CDC’s website.