Northern BC Tourism to host webinar on tourism resiliency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern B.C. Tourism will be hosting a webinar on tourism resiliency.

Taking place Tuesday afternoon, September 29, at 1:30 p.m., this webinar is aimed at tourism leaders that are currently facing a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topics to be covered during the webinar include:

Leadership mindsets that will anchor your actions during the shoulder season;

Leadership principles that bring consistency, confidence, and continuity to your business;

Discover how to reduce anxiety to support your key staff as your business transitions to the next season;

And Discover the key to a successful business pivot.

Participants will also have the opportunity to begin a 30 Day Action Plan that will steady you and prepare your tourism business for growth.

To register for the webinar on tourism resiliency, you can register online at tourismresiliency.ca.