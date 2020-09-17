NewsRegional

Northern Development launches six new Community Development programs, website, online applications with Trust 2020

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Development launches six new Community Development programs, website, online applications with Trust 2020

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has launched Trust 2020, introducing a new suite of Community...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province releases BC’s Economic Recovery Plan

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance announced how the Province will spend $1.5...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

The list for the Annual Tax Sale released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Tax Sale for the City of Fort St. John...
Read more
Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has launched Trust 2020, introducing a new suite of Community Development programs alongside a new website and online application system.

According to Northern Development, for the past two years, staff have been working diligently to modernize its approach to community development, which alongside business development and capacity building, is one of the Trust’s key pillars.

The new programs include:

  1. Community Places
  2. Cultural Infrastructure
  3. Economic Infrastructure
  4. Main Street Revitalization Planning
  5. Main Street Revitalization Capital
  6. Recreation Infrastructure
- Advertisement -

The improvements also introduce fresh branding for Northern Development, which is evident in the new website, as well as a new online application system that allows for increased efficiency and ease when applying.

For more information, you can visit northerndevelopment.bc.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleProvince releases BC’s Economic Recovery Plan

More Articles Like This

Province releases BC’s Economic Recovery Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance announced how the Province will spend $1.5 billion to help the economy...
Read more

The list for the Annual Tax Sale released

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Tax Sale for the City of Fort St. John will be taking place on...
Read more

B.C. firefighters set to help out with the U.S. wildfires

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - More than 200 firefighters and related personnel will be heading to the U.S to help battle the extreme wildfire...
Read more

“Dooring” fine will be quadrupled starting September 21

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - To help protect cyclists who travel on roads across the province, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©