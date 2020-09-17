Northern Development launches six new Community Development programs, website, online applications with Trust 2020

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has launched Trust 2020, introducing a new suite of Community Development programs alongside a new website and online application system.

According to Northern Development, for the past two years, staff have been working diligently to modernize its approach to community development, which alongside business development and capacity building, is one of the Trust’s key pillars.

The new programs include:

The improvements also introduce fresh branding for Northern Development, which is evident in the new website, as well as a new online application system that allows for increased efficiency and ease when applying.

For more information, you can visit northerndevelopment.bc.ca.