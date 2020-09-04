Northern Health issues reminder for a COVID-19 safe long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we head into the Labour Day long Weekend, Northern Health is reminding residents about the importance of ensuring safe and small gatherings.

According to Northern Health, the recent trend of increasing COVID-19 cases, many linked to large gatherings and other social interactions, has also been noted within the region.

The Northeast health service delivery area is currently the most active in terms of new cases being identified through testing and contact tracing.

- Advertisement -

Northern Health says the COVID-19 public exposure alert, for recent events and gatherings in the Prespatou area, continues to remain in effect.

Important actions to help stop the spread of the virus include physical-distancing, using a mask when inside and in close contact with others, and staying home if you are ill.

For more information and testing, you can call the northern Health COVID-19 Online Clinic & Info Line at 1-844-645-7811.