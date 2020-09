PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health is advising the public that its Online Clinic and Info Line is unavailable.

According to Northern Health, their external phone lines are also down in some areas, including Prince George and Dawson Creek.

Northern Health currently has its IT team working on restoring service as quickly as possible, but they do not have an ETA.

Northern Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will be posting updates to their Facebook page.