Northern Health patients, residents enjoying more B.C. foods

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province has announced that patients at hospitals and residential care facilities in Northern Health will be enjoying more B.C. food options.

According to the Government, as part of Feed B.C., this will result in an increased local food experience and greater opportunities for B.C. farmers, fishers, ranchers and food processors.

Through Feed B.C., the Ministry of Agriculture is working with supply-chain partners to increase opportunities for northern producers and processors interested in selling to B.C.’s public-sector institutions.

Northern Health supports the health and wellness of more than 300,000 British Columbians in an area covering more than 600,000 square kilometres and operates 27 hospitals and residential care facilities serving over 1.9 million meals per year.

Further information can be found on the Province’s website.

