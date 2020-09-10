HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees 10 new cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry - B.C. Government Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 203.

As of this afternoon, Wednesday, there were 23 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 139 new cases were confirmed, Thursday, across B.C., bringing the total to 6,730.

Currently, there are 1,412 active cases in the province and 5,190 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 42, with 14 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 213.

Since the start of the pandemic, Henry says we have created a new normal.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have adapted and learned many things and we’ve created a new normal that we are now living in and will need to continue to live in.”

She adds that we must stay the course as we head into the influenza season.

