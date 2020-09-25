Northern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 289.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 38 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 98 new cases were confirmed, Friday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,641.

Currently, there are 1,349 active cases in the province and 7,036 have since recovered.

3,533 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 62, with 19 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 230.

Henry says our community wellness during COVID-19 is about keeping new cases low and manageable, as well maintaining our important connections with friends, family, and neighbours in a way that does not put ourselves or those around us at risk.

Henry also notes that, with the cooler weather upon us, now is the time to take a step back from connecting form others and do so in other forms. This does not mean to completely lose touch with others.

“With the arrival of the cooler weather, now is the time for all of us take a step back from connecting in person to staying connected in other, safer ways. Stepping back from our social interactions does not mean losing touch. Rather, you can continue to reach out to friends near and far with the many tools we have available to us to connect virtually.”

