HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Inland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Inland is announcing the completion of their new Fort St. John facility. According to Inland, ...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Online Registration to open October for City recreation programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online registration will soon be opening for the City of Fort St. John's recreation...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 289.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 38 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 98 new cases were confirmed, Friday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,641.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,349 active cases in the province and 7,036 have since recovered.

3,533 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 62, with 19 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 230.

Henry says our community wellness during COVID-19 is about keeping new cases low and manageable, as well maintaining our important connections with friends, family, and neighbours in a way that does not put ourselves or those around us at risk.

Henry also notes that, with the cooler weather upon us, now is the time to take a step back from connecting form others and do so in other forms. This does not mean to completely lose touch with others.

“With the arrival of the cooler weather, now is the time for all of us take a step back from connecting in person to staying connected in other, safer ways. Stepping back from our social interactions does not mean losing touch. Rather, you can continue to reach out to friends near and far with the many tools we have available to us to connect virtually.”

Advertisement
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleOnline Registration to open October for City recreation programs
Next articleInland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

More Articles Like This

Inland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Inland is announcing the completion of their new Fort St. John facility. According to Inland,  the new facility has been...
Read more

Online Registration to open October for City recreation programs

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online registration will soon be opening for the City of Fort St. John's recreation programs. According to City Staff, registration...
Read more

Play on hold for Huskies as they continue to await approval

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Play is still on hold for this season as the Fort St. John Huskies await approval from Hockey B.C. According...
Read more

Distance Learning doubled at Key Learning Centre

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Norbert Kaspar, Principle of the Key Learning Centre in Fort St. John, was on Moose Talks Friday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©