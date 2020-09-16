Northern Health Region sees 12 new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 237.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 33 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 122 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 7,498.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,614 active cases in the province and 5,646 have since recovered.

2,966 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 60, with 23 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 219.

According to health officials, beginning today, Wednesday, the BC CDC website will also link to regional health authorities’ school notification pages, providing the date and type of notification.

The Health Officer has also put in put place a new order to increase the number of health professionals authorized to provide safer alternatives to the toxic drug supply.