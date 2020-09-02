Northern Health Region sees four more cases of COVID-19, total now up to 164

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 164.

As of Tuesday, there are 38 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 104 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,952.

Currently, there are 1,127 active cases in the province and 4,605 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 33, with 14 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 209.

According to Henry, getting back to work and school is also about getting back to the basics with our COVID-19 safety measures.

Henry also says we need to redouble our efforts to ensure our layers of protection are always part of our daily routines – for everyone in our family, adding that this will allow us to push our curve down once again.