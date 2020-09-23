HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry - Government of B.C. Photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Driver airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle collision south of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a collision on Monday, September 21, on Highway 97 between...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 273.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 37 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 91 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,395.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,376 active cases in the province and 6,769 have since recovered.

3,368 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 62, with 18 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 227.

Henry says each of us has the ability to make a difference in reducing the number of new cases by continuing to follow the COVID-19 safety basics such as frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and staying home if feeling unwell.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleCity celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees
Next articleSaskatchewan Premier Moe says throne speech lacks support for farms, energy

More Articles Like This

City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the planting of a dozen apple...
Read more

Driver airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle collision south of Dawson Creek

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a collision on Monday, September 21, on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd. According to...
Read more

Alzheimer Society of BC to host two-part online discussion series called ‘Demystifying advocacy’

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working towards a vision of a province...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer this week’s guest for FSJ Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced they're resuming their virtual business roundtable sessions...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©