Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 273.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 37 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 91 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,395.

Currently, there are 1,376 active cases in the province and 6,769 have since recovered.

3,368 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 62, with 18 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 227.

Henry says each of us has the ability to make a difference in reducing the number of new cases by continuing to follow the COVID-19 safety basics such as frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and staying home if feeling unwell.