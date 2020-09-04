Northern Health Region sees seven new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 174.

As of Thursday, there were 44 active cases within the Region, with five hospitalized and three in ICU.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 121 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 6,162.

Currently, there are 1,233 active cases in the province and 4,706 have since recovered.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 31, with 12 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 211.

Henry encourages British Columbians to enjoy the outdoors this Labour Day Long Weekend, and that we must maintain a very careful balance between fun and caution to help stop the spread of COVID-19.