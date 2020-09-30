Northern Health Region sees three new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 312.

As of Wednesday, there were 38 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 125 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 9,138.

Currently, there are 1,284 active cases in the province and 7,591 have since recovered.

3,202 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 72, with 21 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 234.

Henry says no new outbreaks have been reported and that public alerts and school notifications will continue to be posted to the BC CDC website.

“There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events around the province. Public alerts and school notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website, and on all health authorities’ websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take – whether to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.”