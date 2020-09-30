HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees three new cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry - B.C. Government Photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees three new cases of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Ball Game fundraiser this weekend in support of Natalie Small

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend, October 3 and 4, the Mixed Slowpitch team, the Bombers, will be holding...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Indigenous Resource Network to help Indigenous Peoples connect with oil and gas industry

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In early September, the Indigenous Resource Network was formally launched in Fort St. John. To...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 312.

As of Wednesday, there were 38 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 125 new cases were confirmed, Wednesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 9,138.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,284 active cases in the province and 7,591 have since recovered.

3,202 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 72, with 21 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 234.

Henry says no new outbreaks have been reported and that public alerts and school notifications will continue to be posted to the BC CDC website.

“There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events around the province. Public alerts and school notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website, and on all health authorities’ websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take – whether to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleBall Game fundraiser this weekend in support of Natalie Small

More Articles Like This

Ball Game fundraiser this weekend in support of Natalie Small

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend, October 3 and 4, the Mixed Slowpitch team, the Bombers, will be holding a ball game fundraiser at...
Read more

Indigenous Resource Network to help Indigenous Peoples connect with oil and gas industry

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In early September, the Indigenous Resource Network was formally launched in Fort St. John. To get a better understanding of...
Read more

Elections BC probes NDP complaint over Liberal candidate’s mail-in ballot requests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
PORT MOODY, B.C. — Elections BC is investigating a complaint made by the NDP against a B.C. Liberal candidate in the provincial election that...
Read more

Local Brewery joins with Fire Fighters Charitable Society for a weekend event

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local brewery, Beard's Brewing, will be having an Oktoberfest event this Saturday, October 3rd, starting at noon.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©