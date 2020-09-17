Northern Health see increase in volume of calls on COVID-19 line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting a large volume of calls, recently, on its Online COVID-19 Clinic and Information Line.

According to Northern Health, the increase in calls has lead to longer wait times for assessment and information, and that they are working to increase the size of the Clinic staffing pool in order to reduce wait times.

While Northern Health works to increase capacity on the Clinic and Information Line, to reduce a further strain on the system, they are encouraging anyone who have a primary care provider, to contact their family doctor or nurse practitioner as a first step for assessment for testing, whenever possible.

For further information on COVID-19 and testing, you can visit Northern Health’s website or the BC CDC’s website.