Northern Health sees four more cases of COVID-19, 165 new cases across BC

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 241.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 34 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 165 new cases were confirmed, Thursday, across B.C., bringing the total to 7,663.

Currently, there are 1,705 active cases in the province and 5,719 have since recovered.

2,949 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 57, with 22 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 220.

Henry announced that the Province is introducing a new virus test for kids. According to Henry, it is for school aged children and is a mouth rinse gargle rather than a nose swab test.

