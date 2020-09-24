“Not much there” for resource sector in Throne Speech, says Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer says there is “not much there” for the resource sector from the Liberal’s Throne Speech.

According to Zimmer, the Throne Speech, made by the Liberal Government on Wednesday, does not include real support for the natural resource sector, only highlighting a bit on copper for renewable energy.

“Nothing really there, they mention about using some copper and different other resources for the renewable sector but that’s about it folks, not much there for us.”

Zimmer finds it disappointing that the Liberals did not include more support for the resource sector as it is one of the ways that could help pay the bills and get the Country out of a deficit.

Zimmer mentions that the Throne Speech is also adding more restrictions on rural recreation and legal gun ownership.

Zimmer’s analysis of the Throne Speech can be watched below.