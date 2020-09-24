NewsRegional

“Not much there” for resource sector in Throne Speech, says Zimmer

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
MP Bob Zimmer speaks during a HOC Session.

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Women in leadership roles experiencing an increase in abuse, threats during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be an increase in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

“Not much there” for resource sector in Throne Speech, says Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer says there is "not much there" for the resource sector from...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer says there is “not much there” for the resource sector from the Liberal’s Throne Speech.

According to Zimmer, the Throne Speech, made by the Liberal Government on Wednesday, does not include real support for the natural resource sector, only highlighting a bit on copper for renewable energy.

“Nothing really there, they mention about using some copper and different other resources for the renewable sector but that’s about it folks, not much there for us.”

- Advertisement -

Zimmer finds it disappointing that the Liberals did not include more support for the resource sector as it is one of the ways that could help pay the bills and get the Country out of a deficit.

Zimmer mentions that the Throne Speech is also adding more restrictions on rural recreation and legal gun ownership.

Zimmer’s analysis of the Throne Speech can be watched below.

 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFairview RCMP respond to hunting incident
Next articleWomen in leadership roles experiencing an increase in abuse, threats during COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 278. As of Wednesday...
Read more

Women in leadership roles experiencing an increase in abuse, threats during COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be an increase in the number of abuse that...
Read more

Fairview RCMP respond to hunting incident

News Scott Brooks - 0
FAIRVIEW, A.B. - Fairview RCMP say they responded to a report of a hunting incident northwest of Fairview. According to RCMP, on Tuesday evening, September...
Read more

Fairview RCMP respond to boating fatality along Peace River

News Scott Brooks - 0
FAIRVIEW, A.B. - Fairview RCMP report that they responded to a boating fatality on the Peace River. According to RCMP, they received a report on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©