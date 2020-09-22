News

NPCC announces reopening to public following COVID-19 closure

By Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After six months of being closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Peace Cultural Centre has now reopened to the public, to promote the arts
in Fort St. John.

According to a release from the North Peace Cultural Centre, the venues that are open in the Centre include:

  • The Gallery is open with a local art shop and a lot of workshops coming up.
  • The Before and After School Care for school-age children is open. We still have one full-
    time spot available.
  • Room rentals, with inexpensive rates and plenty of space for physically distanced events
    (Wedding, Birthday, party, business meeting).
  • The theatre is open for performances, special limitations apply but we have full safety
    plans in place to mitigate risks. Special pricing for local artists wanting to perform.

The Cultural Centre is also hosting a new comedy improv league, the Peace
Region Improv Club and providing practice space to the Peace Region Badminton Club.

Further information on operations, you can call the North Peace Cultural Centre at 250-785-1992.

