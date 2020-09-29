HealthNewsRegional

Number of COVID-19 cases now up to 309 in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry - Government of B.C. Photo

Number of COVID-19 cases now up to 309 in Northern Health Region

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 309.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 45 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 105 new cases were confirmed, Tuesday, across B.C., bringing the total to 9,013.

Currently, there are 1,268 active cases in the province and 7,485 have since recovered.

3,337 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 69, with 20 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 234.

On Monday, Henry called on British Columbians to “step back” from social interactions and is continuing to call on everyone to their part in order to keep the pandemic under control as we head into the winter months.

“This year is unique for all of us, and COVID-19 has required that we connect and show we care in new and different ways. We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe. This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Rather than traveling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead. Although this may not be what we want to do, let’s not lose sight of the fact that by making these sometimes difficult choices now, we will be healthier and stronger tomorrow. By choosing to stay home and stay small, we are reducing the potential for transmission of COVID-19 and protecting the people in our family and community who are most at risk.”

