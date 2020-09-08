OGC reports small fire at orphan well site, north of Prespatou

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission is reporting a small fire this morning, September 8, at an orphan well.

According to the OGC, the fire is happening at an orphan well approximately 13 kilometres north of Prespatou.

The OGC says the fire is localized and can only be accessed by air or ATV.

According to the OGC, the B.C. Wildfire Service reports that there is a low fire hazard rating for the area.

