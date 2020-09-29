One more day to vote in Cross Country BC video contest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is one more day to go before the deadline to vote in the Cross Country B.C. video contest.

The Fort St. John Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is one of two finalists for the contest.

The other video contest finalist is the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre from Penticton.

According to Cross Country B.C., the videos feature the Kal Tire Skill Development Program in action, a fun winter-long program that teaches kids the skills to enjoy our “sport for life”.

On how to vote for your favourite video, all you have to do is watch the videos, then vote for your favourite video by clicking one of the clubs photos that can be found on a post on the Cross Country B.C. Facebook page.

Voting ends at noon on September 30, 2020.

For more information, you can visit the Cross Country B.C. Facebook page.