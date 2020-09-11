HealthNewsRegional

One new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry - Government of B.C. Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 204.

As of yesterday, Thursday, there were 32 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 132 new cases were confirmed, Friday, across B.C., bringing the total to 6,962.

Currently, there are 1,461 active cases in the province and 5,273 have since recovered.

3,198 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 49, with 10 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 213.

Henry continues to thank British Columbians who make the effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“There are thousands upon thousands of people across British Columbia who are doing their part to protect our province. We thank you for all that you have done and all that you continue to do.”

