One person medivac-ed to Grande Prairie following quad rollover in Cecil Lake

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
A STARS Airbus H145 in flight. Photographer: Lyle Aspinall / STARS

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched at 2:09 a.m., on Monday, September 7, to Cecil Lake for reports of a quad rollover.

According to the Fort St. John RCMP, they received a request to assist the Fort St. John Fire Department with a single quad rollover in the Cecil Lake area.

When frontline officers attended, B.C. Ambulance Service was on scene assessing the passengers.

Police say the registered owner/driver, a woman in her mid-50s, received a serious head injury and was medivac-ed out by STARS to the QEII hospital in Grande Prairie.

RCMP say a passenger was transported via ground hospital for care.

According to police, neither riders were wearing a helmet and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

