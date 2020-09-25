NewsSports

Online Registration to open October for City recreation programs

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John - City of Fort St. John

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Inland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Inland is announcing the completion of their new Fort St. John facility. According to Inland, ...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Online Registration to open October for City recreation programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Online registration will soon be opening for the City of Fort St. John's recreation...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online registration will soon be opening for the City of Fort St. John’s recreation programs.

According to City Staff, registration will be open Monday, October 5, for select programs such as public swimming, skating, and walking track sessions.

Participants are being encouraged to log on and create an account on the City’s recreation portal now in order to be ready to book on October 5.

- Advertisement -

To create an account and to register, you can visit fortstjohn.ca/activenet.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, City Staff say all patrons will still be required to check-in at the front desk upon arrival, follow all directional signage, obey capacity limits, and ensure to maintain physical distancing.

For further information, you can call Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePlay on hold for Huskies as they continue to await approval
Next articleNorthern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

More Articles Like This

Inland opens new Fort St. John Facility at existing location

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Inland is announcing the completion of their new Fort St. John facility. According to Inland,  the new facility has been...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 289. As of Thursday...
Read more

Play on hold for Huskies as they continue to await approval

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Play is still on hold for this season as the Fort St. John Huskies await approval from Hockey B.C. According...
Read more

Distance Learning doubled at Key Learning Centre

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Norbert Kaspar, Principle of the Key Learning Centre in Fort St. John, was on Moose Talks Friday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©