Online Registration to open October for City recreation programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Online registration will soon be opening for the City of Fort St. John’s recreation programs.

According to City Staff, registration will be open Monday, October 5, for select programs such as public swimming, skating, and walking track sessions.

Participants are being encouraged to log on and create an account on the City’s recreation portal now in order to be ready to book on October 5.

To create an account and to register, you can visit fortstjohn.ca/activenet.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, City Staff say all patrons will still be required to check-in at the front desk upon arrival, follow all directional signage, obey capacity limits, and ensure to maintain physical distancing.

For further information, you can call Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.