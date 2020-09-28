News

Opening ceremony held for Anne Roberts Young Elementary

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Grandchildren of Anne Roberts Young and Assistant Superintendent Doug Boyd, centre, were on hand to unveil the ARYES plaque. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern health Region, 267 across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Christmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Phoenix Volunteer Club held an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Council presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John City Council Committee of the Whole...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The grand opening ceremonies for Anne Roberts Young Elementary School was held, on Monday, in the school’s gymnasium.

Members of School District 60 and the Board of Trustees, along with school staff and descendants of Anne Roberts Young were all on hand for the ceremonies and the unveiling of the plaque.

ARYES Principal Broyden Bennett says the path on opening the school has not been the one most taken, given the pandemic, but is a path that has made the school community stronger.

- Advertisement -

“The path we have taken to get here has not been the one most taken, or necessarily the smoothest, but it has been one that has required resilience, innovation, and patience. It is a path that has made us stronger and is one that has proven to be rewarding.”

According to Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd, the construction of the school involved over 40 contractors.

The new school is named after Fort St. John’s first nurse, Anne Roberts Young, moving to the area in 1930 and living here until her passing in 1973.

The school is located across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and was completed this September, in time for the start of School.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleBuick Creek water station closed for maintenance
Next articleCouncil presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

More Articles Like This

14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern health Region, 267 across BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 303. As of Friday,...
Read more

Christmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Phoenix Volunteer Club held an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family on Sunday, September 27, at...
Read more

Council presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John City Council Committee of the Whole meeting took place Monday, September...
Read more

Buick Creek water station closed for maintenance

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public that the Buick Creek Water Station will be...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©