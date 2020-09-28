Opening ceremony held for Anne Roberts Young Elementary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The grand opening ceremonies for Anne Roberts Young Elementary School was held, on Monday, in the school’s gymnasium.

Members of School District 60 and the Board of Trustees, along with school staff and descendants of Anne Roberts Young were all on hand for the ceremonies and the unveiling of the plaque.

ARYES Principal Broyden Bennett says the path on opening the school has not been the one most taken, given the pandemic, but is a path that has made the school community stronger.

“The path we have taken to get here has not been the one most taken, or necessarily the smoothest, but it has been one that has required resilience, innovation, and patience. It is a path that has made us stronger and is one that has proven to be rewarding.”

According to Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd, the construction of the school involved over 40 contractors.

The new school is named after Fort St. John’s first nurse, Anne Roberts Young, moving to the area in 1930 and living here until her passing in 1973.

The school is located across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and was completed this September, in time for the start of School.