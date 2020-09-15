NewsRegional

Orange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
an image of the shirt that can be purchased for Orange Shirt Day. Source: Northern BC YMCA website.

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Orange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The YMCA of Northern BC has released the information regarding this year's...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

PRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has appointed Mayor Ackerman and Councillor...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City in a good financial position to face future budget pressures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says it's in a good financial...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The YMCA of Northern BC has released the information regarding this year’s Orange Shirt Day, which takes place on Wednesday, September 30th.

The YMCA has partnered with Adamant Prints to bring orange shirts to communities.

Orange Shirt Day is part of a national campaign to recognize the harm that has been done to children in the residential school system and the commitment to the ongoing process of reconciliation.

- Advertisement -

The orange shirts are designed by Indigenous artist Erik Prytula and can be purchased on the YMCA website until September 21. The proceeds from these sales will help support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, which subsidizes YMCA camps and programs to 1 in 5 local children and families.

The shirts are priced between $20 to $38 depending on if you are having them shipped or are able to pick them up.

You can learn more at orangeshirtday.org.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleImperial ramps up Kearl oilsands mine output after diluent pipeline restored

More Articles Like This

PRRD starts committee to replace North Peace Leisure Pool

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has appointed Mayor Ackerman and Councillor Trevor Bolin to the PRRD's...
Read more

City in a good financial position to face future budget pressures

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says it's in a good financial position even as it expects...
Read more

Community Services Hub to collect coats for kids starting September 15

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Community Services Hub is starting to collect winter wear for its Coats for Kids drive. Items being accepted...
Read more

BC COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing

Health Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
The number of hospitalizations in BC due to COVID-19 continues to grow, with health authorities reporting 58 Monday. This...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©