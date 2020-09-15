Orange Shirt Day to take place at the end of September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The YMCA of Northern BC has released the information regarding this year’s Orange Shirt Day, which takes place on Wednesday, September 30th.

The YMCA has partnered with Adamant Prints to bring orange shirts to communities.

Orange Shirt Day is part of a national campaign to recognize the harm that has been done to children in the residential school system and the commitment to the ongoing process of reconciliation.

- Advertisement -

The orange shirts are designed by Indigenous artist Erik Prytula and can be purchased on the YMCA website until September 21. The proceeds from these sales will help support the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, which subsidizes YMCA camps and programs to 1 in 5 local children and families.

The shirts are priced between $20 to $38 depending on if you are having them shipped or are able to pick them up.

You can learn more at orangeshirtday.org.