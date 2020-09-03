Overdose Awareness Week continues with vigil drive Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31 to September 4, Overdose Awareness Week. On Monday, August 31, there was a Community BBQ, and Friday, September 4, there will be a Candlelight Drive & Vigil.

The Candlelight Drive & Vigil will start at the Lido Theater parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to stay in their car and to follow the rules of the road.

The drive is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting at the corner of 100th Avenue and 102nd Street heading east towards the Northern Grand, left on 98th Street to 102 Avenue, then left on 102 Street back to the Lido Theater. The route is also posted below.

Candlelight Drive & Vigil route, source: Healthy FSJ Facebook

In lieu of candles, you’re being asked to decorate your car in purple to show support.

Updates will be made on the Healthy FSJ Facebook page.