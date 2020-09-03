HealthNewsRegional

Overdose Awareness Week continues with vigil drive Friday

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Source: Healthy FSJ Facebook

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Overdose Awareness Week continues with vigil drive Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Peace River diversion still on schedule for this Fall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting that the diversion of the Peace River at Site C...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

ICBC cautioning drivers to drive safely for last long weekend of the summer

VANCOUVER, B.C. - It's one of the last long weekends of the summer this upcoming weekend, meaning...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31 to September 4, Overdose Awareness Week. On Monday, August 31, there was a Community BBQ, and Friday, September 4, there will be a Candlelight Drive & Vigil.

The Candlelight Drive & Vigil will start at the Lido Theater parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to stay in their car and to follow the rules of the road.

The drive is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting at the corner of 100th Avenue and 102nd Street heading east towards the Northern Grand, left on 98th Street to 102 Avenue, then left on 102 Street back to the Lido Theater. The route is also posted below.

Candlelight Drive & Vigil route, source: Healthy FSJ Facebook
- Advertisement -

In lieu of candles, you’re being asked to decorate your car in purple to show support.

Updates will be made on the Healthy FSJ Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePeace River diversion still on schedule for this Fall

More Articles Like This

Peace River diversion still on schedule for this Fall

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting that the diversion of the Peace River at Site C is still on schedule. According to...
Read more

ICBC cautioning drivers to drive safely for last long weekend of the summer

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - It's one of the last long weekends of the summer this upcoming weekend, meaning heavy road traffic for across...
Read more

Public reminded to practice fire safety this Labour Day Weekend

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice fire safety this Labour Day long weekend. According to the Wildfire Service,...
Read more

New trails now open at Fish Creek Community Forest

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising residents that the new trails in the Fish Creek Community Forest...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©