Pandemic survival and recovery focus of Throne Speech

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa. File photo, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie

Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, delivered the Throne Speech, Wednesday, to formally open the second session of the 43rd Parliament of Canada.

During the Throne Speech, Payette touched on how Canadians have handled the on-going situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Justin Trudeau Government’s four-pronged approach to pandemic survival and recovery.

“This pandemic is the most serious public health crisis Canada has ever faced. We must address these challenges of today. But we also cannot forget about the tests of the future.”

The Government’s approach to COVID-19 will have four foundations:

  •  Fight the pandemic and save lives;
  •  Supporting people and businesses through this crisis;
  •  To build back better to create a more resilient Canada; and
  •  To stand up for who we are as Canadians

The Liberal Government also says it will launch a campaign to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to previous levels.

Later today, Prime Minister Trudeau will be delivering an address to the nation at 6:30 p.m. EDT, 3:30 p.m. PDT, from his West Block office.

It is expected that he will speak to the state of the growing outbreak in many parts of the country.

