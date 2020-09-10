Canadian PressEnergy News

Parkland Fuel to expand On the Run convenience store brand across the United States

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. plans to expand its Canadian On the Run convenience store brand across the United States after acquiring the licence in most states.

The Calgary-based company says creating a unified North American brand will “harness the advantages of our scale.”

Ian White, Parkland senior vice-president strategic marketing and innovation, says the change comes as it proceeds with its growth strategy, which includes future acquisitions.

Parkland says it has acquired the perpetual licence for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark and the option to purchase the trademark altogether.

Parkland acquired the On the Run brand and franchise network in Canada from Imperial Oil in 2016 and has 300 of them in 1,849 gas stations operating under various brands including Ultramar and Pioneer.

Parkland currently has 58 convenience stores in the U.S. operating under the Harts, ConoMart Super Stores, and Superpumper, KB Express banners.

“The On the Run retail brand provides a solid platform for our continued U.S. growth,” added Doug Haugh, president, Parkland USA. 

“Building on our existing On the Run brand image, product assortments and private label goods in Canada, we look forward to meeting the convenience needs of our U.S. customers under the On the Run banner.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

The Canadian Press

