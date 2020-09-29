Peace Country River Rats looking for help to install playground

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats are looking for some help from the public to install the new Viking Ship Playground at Peace Island Park.

The date of the installation is October 16th to 18th. The PCRR is looking for enough help to get the playground built in three days.

Friday, October 16th, is scheduled for laying out and auguring holes. Saturday and Sunday will be setting the equipment, bolting it together, filling the holes with concrete, and moving in the 3/8 washed pea gravel and spreading it.

According to Andrew Burrows, people have already donated bobcats and a water truck to mix the cement. However, the club is still looking for a portable cement mixer and small equipment like wheel barrels, shovels, rakes, etc.

To keep up to date or for more information, you can view the Peace Country River Rats Facebook page.