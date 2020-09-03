Peace River diversion still on schedule for this Fall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting that the diversion of the Peace River at Site C is still on schedule.

According to Site C Community Relations Manager, David Conway, B.C. Hydro remains on schedule for performing river diversion this fall.

Hydro recently reported a milestone with the completion of the diversion tunnels.

With the completion of the tunnels, Hydro is now pumping water into the inlet and outlet channels, which will allow crews to excavate the cofferdams as they work towards opening them up so water can pass through.

The two large diversion tunnels are approximately 750 metres long and 11 metres in diameter and are located on the north bank of the river.

Diversion is scheduled to take place this fall over a period of several weeks.

Further information can be found on the Site C Project website.

