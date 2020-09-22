HealthNewsRegional

Peace River North sees largest surge of COVID-19 in BC during August

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
A map illustrating the number of cases from January to August by Local Health Area. Source BC CDC

Peace River North sees largest surge of COVID-19 in BC during August

Grande Prairie RCMP issuing a drug alert

Enrollment update provided for School District 60

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released an updated provincial map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area.

The map illustrates a cumulative number of cases from January to August by Local Health Area.

According to the map, within the Northeast section of the Northern Health Region, 55 cases were reported in Peace River North, eight in Peace River South, and one in Fort Nelson.

42 cases alone were identified in Peace River North during August, the biggest surge in the province at an increase of 323 percentage.

From January to July, only 13 cases were reported in Peace River North.

The majority of those cases can be attributed to the ‘It is Time Canada event’ that was held from July 30 to August 2 in Deadwood, Alberta.

