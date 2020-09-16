News

Pembina to conduct emergency response training exercise in Taylor

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Taylor Bridge at night. Photo by Darcy Shawchek/YRB North Peace/Twitter

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Pembina is advising the public that today, September 16, they will be conducting an emergency response training exercise on the south bank of the Peace River, east of the Taylor Bridge.

According to a release from Pembina, this exercise is being executed in collaboration with the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission and is part of their regularly scheduled training exercises.

Emergency response equipment will be deployed from Peace Island Park to simulate containment efforts.

To help avoid public concerns, Pembina advises that there will be emergency vehicles on scene as part of the training exercise.

Pembina conducts these training exercises in order to protect the community in the event of an actual emergency.

Also during this time, Pembina continues its planned outage at the Younger Extraction Plant.

