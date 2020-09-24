NewsRegional

Phoenix Volunteer Club bringing early Christmas to 6-year-old Natalie Small and Family

By Laura Briggs
source: The Phoenix Volunteer Club Facebook

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Phoenix Volunteer Club will be doing an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family this weekend.

On Sunday, September 27, at 3 pm, the man in red himself, Santa Claus, will be pulling up on his motorcycle to visit and deliver gifts to Natalie and family, who will also be greeted by Mrs. Claus. Natalie has been battling Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, since December 2017.

The community is invited to purchase and drop off gifts for the family to enjoy. There will be a pink pre-lit Christmas tree on their front lawn, and this will be where gifts can be dropped off. A Christmas wish list has been added to the Phoenix Cub Facebook page.

To avoid traffic jams or violations of any kind, the club asks that you park in the Legion parking lot or at the Child Development Centre, and a member of the Phoenix Club will be at each location to guide people up to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Social distancing protocols will be in place, so please respect them.

Natalie’s 7th birthday is October 18th as well. If you wish to drop off a card or a bottle of nail polish, the Phoenix Volunteer Club will have a wrapped box to place items and cards in for her on Sunday as well.

If you’re unable to make it on Sunday and would like to drop off a present or card, you can drop off gifts and birthday cards to Aniela’s Kitchen at 9867 269 Road, also known as the dump road, from 11 am to 7 pm.

