Planned plant outage in Taylor

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
The McMahon Gas plant in Taylor. File photo

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor shared that Pembina’s Younger Extraction Plant, located in Taylor, will be doing a plant outage starting, September 2nd and running until September 28th.

During this planned outage, Operations Supervisor John Wilson says that there will be higher than normal flaring activities, especially from September 2nd to 3rd, as well as September 27th to 28th. Flaring is a normal process, and part of the plant shut down and start-up process.

The scheduled outage is also in conjunction with the North River – McMahon Plant outage. The outages are necessary to make repairs to maintain the safe operation of the plant, which can’t be accomplished during regular operation.

