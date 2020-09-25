NewsSports

Play on hold for Huskies as they continue to await approval

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The new Fort St. john Huskies logo for the 2020-21 season. Source FSJ Huskies

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Play is still on hold for this season as the Fort St. John Huskies await approval from Hockey B.C.

According to Huskies Manager Jeremy Clothier, the team is awaiting approval from Hockey B.C. to play some exhibition games with the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks, and with the hope of eventually being allowed to play with the rest of the Northwest Junior Hockey League in Alberta.

Clothier feels that the approval for inter-provincial play will be coming soon as a number of COVID-19 safety plans have been put in place.

Once approved to play, Clothier says they will be in cohorts of three teams from the NWJHL until the Christmas break and start again in the new year.

In the meantime, the Huskies have been training and will be ready to go once given the go-ahead by Hockey Officials.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleOttawa pitches in $320M to help Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil sector

