Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on flight from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. CDC is warning that a person flying from Fort St. John to Calgary had COVID-19.

The B.C. CDC says anyone near rows 13-19 on the August 26 flight from Fort St. John to Calgary should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Passengers seated in rows 13-19 on this flight are considered to be at higher risk of exposure.

The B.C. CDC also says passengers on a Flair Airlines flight 8711 on August 25, 2020, from Vancouver to Prince George and then Edmonton should also monitor for symptoms.

#COVID-19 exposures posted: https://t.co/cJ9BXQD3PS

Aug 24: Flair 8711, Vancouver to Prince George to Edmonton

Aug 25: Air Canada 128, Vancouver to Toronto

Aug 26:

– Air Canada 210, Vancouver to Calgary

– Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver

– WestJet 3100, Fort St John to Calgary — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) September 2, 2020

To check for any public exposure events, you can click here.