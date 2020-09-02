Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on flight from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. CDC is warning that a person flying from Fort St. John to Calgary had COVID-19.
The B.C. CDC says anyone near rows 13-19 on the August 26 flight from Fort St. John to Calgary should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Passengers seated in rows 13-19 on this flight are considered to be at higher risk of exposure.
The B.C. CDC also says passengers on a Flair Airlines flight 8711 on August 25, 2020, from Vancouver to Prince George and then Edmonton should also monitor for symptoms.
