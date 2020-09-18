HealthNewsRegional

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Frank Ross Elementary

By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
Frank Ross Elementary School in Dawson Creek. Photo by School District 59

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Frank Ross Elementary

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Parents, staff and students of Ecole Frank Ross are being warned after a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees four more cases of COVID-19, 165 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health see increase in volume of calls on COVID-19 line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is reporting a large volume of calls, recently, on its Online COVID-19...
Read more
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Parents, staff and students of Ecole Frank Ross are being warned after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

While Northern Health and School District 59 have not said who was infected, they are working together to identify anyone who could contact the person.

The potential COVID-19 exposure happened September 10-11, 2020

- Advertisement -

In a letter shared on the SD59 website, the District says they will continue to implement their strict protocols so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Northern Health says the school followed it’s COVID-19 safety plan, and because of that, the risk of additional cases is very low.

The statement from Northern Health went to say, “We expect to see COVID-19 cases in various community settings, including school settings, but we expect the risk of transmission in school to be low in most circumstances. The risk of transmission becomes more significant if someone is considered a close contact.”

Northern Health staff will contact anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a lab-confirmed case. It is important to note that close contact is a person who has been in direct, face-to-face contact for prolonged periods of time with an infectious case.

If your child has no symptoms and you have not been informed personally by public health that they are a close contact and should self-isolate – you and your children are not required to self-isolate.

However, please take extra care to monitor your child/children for symptoms until September 25th at midnight.

If your child develops symptoms, a health assessment is recommended via your primary care provider or by calling Northern Health’s COVID-19 Information Line and Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811.

Advertisement

Read the letter from Northern Health by clicking here.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNorthern Health sees four more cases of COVID-19, 165 new cases across BC

More Articles Like This

Northern Health sees four more cases of COVID-19, 165 new cases across BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 241. As of Wednesday...
Read more

Northern Health see increase in volume of calls on COVID-19 line

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is reporting a large volume of calls, recently, on its Online COVID-19 Clinic and Information Line. According to...
Read more

Northern Development launches six new Community Development programs, website, online applications with Trust 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has launched Trust 2020, introducing a new suite of Community Development programs alongside a new...
Read more

Province releases BC’s Economic Recovery Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance announced how the Province will spend $1.5 billion to help the economy...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©