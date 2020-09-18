Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Frank Ross Elementary

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Parents, staff and students of Ecole Frank Ross are being warned after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

While Northern Health and School District 59 have not said who was infected, they are working together to identify anyone who could contact the person.

The potential COVID-19 exposure happened September 10-11, 2020

- Advertisement -

In a letter shared on the SD59 website, the District says they will continue to implement their strict protocols so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Northern Health says the school followed it’s COVID-19 safety plan, and because of that, the risk of additional cases is very low.

The statement from Northern Health went to say, “We expect to see COVID-19 cases in various community settings, including school settings, but we expect the risk of transmission in school to be low in most circumstances. The risk of transmission becomes more significant if someone is considered a close contact.”

Northern Health staff will contact anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a lab-confirmed case. It is important to note that close contact is a person who has been in direct, face-to-face contact for prolonged periods of time with an infectious case.

If your child has no symptoms and you have not been informed personally by public health that they are a close contact and should self-isolate – you and your children are not required to self-isolate.

However, please take extra care to monitor your child/children for symptoms until September 25th at midnight.

If your child develops symptoms, a health assessment is recommended via your primary care provider or by calling Northern Health’s COVID-19 Information Line and Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811.

Advertisement

Read the letter from Northern Health by clicking here.