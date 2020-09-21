Province announces funding for local sports clubs

VICTORIA, B.C. – Any community-based sports groups across the province that are facing the risk of closure are now encouraged to apply for support from the $1.5-million Provincial Local Sport Relief Fund.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many local sports organizations have been facing financial difficulties due to the loss of registration fees, event revenues, and sponsorships.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare, says “For many athletes and families, local-sport organizations provide the important physical, mental and social benefits sports offer, which we need more than ever. This funding will help local organizations so they can continue to support children, families, and our communities with healthy activities.”

This fund will help local sports clubs and organizations with paying bills, society dues, salaries and/or maintenance fees while working around the impacts of the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted until October 16, 2020 and more information can be found on the viaSport website.