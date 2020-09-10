NewsRegional

Province forecasts $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Carole James, Minister of Finance. Source Government of B.C.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province forecasts $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year

VICTORIA, B.C. - In the First Quarterly Report, the Province is forecasting a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Wilks Brothers formalizes Calfrac takeover offer ahead of vote on restructuring plan

CALGARY — Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC says it is making formal the $26.1-million takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – In the First Quarterly Report, the Province is forecasting a $12.8-billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to Minister of Finance Carole James, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on provincial revenues and unprecedented government spending on supports has led to an updated provincial deficit forecast of $12.8 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

James says the updated deficit forecast includes a $1-billion forecast allowance as part of government’s commitment to economic prudence in response to the heightened uncertainty brought by COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The first quarterly report also includes a summary of COVID-19 investments to date, with details of the $7.6 billion in COVID-19 response measures.

James and Premier John Horgan will be announcing how to spend $1.5 billion earmarked for economic recovery next week.

The First Quarterly Report can be found on the Province’s website.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleWilks Brothers formalizes Calfrac takeover offer ahead of vote on restructuring plan

More Articles Like This

Wilks Brothers formalizes Calfrac takeover offer ahead of vote on restructuring plan

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC says it is making formal the $26.1-million takeover bid for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. it proposed last week,...
Read more

Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 193. As of this...
Read more

Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention workshop taking place September 16

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Savings and Credit Union and the Fort St. John Literacy Society will be hosting an online...
Read more

Halloween still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic, says Provincial Health Officer

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says Halloween can still happen, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Henry says she will be providing...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©