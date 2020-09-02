Province invests in enhanced mental health programs to support a safe return to school

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that it will be providing more funding for enhanced mental health programs to support a safe return to school.

According to the Government, funds will be immediately released for school-based wellness programs and supports by $2 million, topping up the $8.8-million investment over three years that was announced last September.

The Province says this means that for the 2020-21 school year, school districts and independent school authorities will receive a total of $3.75 million to promote mental wellness and provide additional supports for students, families and educators as they work together to get through this challenging time.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Province has invested $6 million to expand existing mental health programs and launch new services in response to the extraordinary situation.