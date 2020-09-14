HealthNewsRegional

Province launches lung cancer screening program, the first in Canada

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Adrian Dix, Minister of Health

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

SURREY, B.C. - Police in B.C. will be conducting intensified distracted driving enforcement this month.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches lung cancer screening program, the first in Canada

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding the launch of a new lung cancer screening program...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Flyers able to resurrect team for upcoming season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand has announced that the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding the launch of a new lung cancer screening program in British Columbia.

According to the Government, British Columbians at high risk of lung cancer will soon be able to receive early detection screening, thanks to the provincial government’s investment in a new lung cancer screening program offered by BC Cancer, which is being hailed as the first of its kind in Canada.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the target population for this new cancer screening program will be adults aged 55 to 74 who smoke or have a heavy smoking history.

- Advertisement -

Dix adds that it is expected the first participants could be receiving scans by spring of 2022.

It is anticipated approximately 300 people will be diagnosed each year through the program.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFSJ Flyers able to resurrect team for upcoming season
Next articleBC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

More Articles Like This

BC RCMP are urging drivers to “keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel”

News Laura Briggs - 0
SURREY, B.C. - Police in B.C. will be conducting intensified distracted driving enforcement this month. Fatal and severe...
Read more

FSJ Flyers able to resurrect team for upcoming season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand has announced that the Flyers will be returning this...
Read more

Calfrac delays vote on recapitalization plan to Sept. 29 after Wilks Brothers offer

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is postponing a vote on its recapitalization plan following an unsolicited takeover offer for the company by Texas-based...
Read more

Two years nourishing food security

Health Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
A food security program helping to feed the Fort St. John food bank is celebrating its second year. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©