Province launches lung cancer screening program, the first in Canada

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding the launch of a new lung cancer screening program in British Columbia.

According to the Government, British Columbians at high risk of lung cancer will soon be able to receive early detection screening, thanks to the provincial government’s investment in a new lung cancer screening program offered by BC Cancer, which is being hailed as the first of its kind in Canada.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the target population for this new cancer screening program will be adults aged 55 to 74 who smoke or have a heavy smoking history.

Dix adds that it is expected the first participants could be receiving scans by spring of 2022.

It is anticipated approximately 300 people will be diagnosed each year through the program.