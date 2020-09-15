HealthNewsRegional

Province launches more Primary Health Care Networks

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Adrian Dix, Minister of Health

Province launches more Primary Health Care Networks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Minister of Health Adrian Dix provided an announcement, Tuesday, regarding improvements to the province’s health care services.

According to Dix, 22 primary health care networks will be added to 13 regions across B.C. to the already 17 existing primary care networks.

Dix says these networks will recruit approximately 470 health care providers, which includes doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

The new networks are expected to connect several hundred thousand people to a local primary care team or provider.

Primary care networks are clinical networks of providers in a geographic area where patients receive expanded, comprehensive care, and improved access to primary care.

These new networks will also provide culturally safe services through Indigenous support coaches.

The total cost of the new networks will be $78.54 million.

Previous articleAlberta premier says cross-country Energy East pipeline remains a possibility

